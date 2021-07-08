Azerbaijan Investment Holding holds another meeting of Supervisory Board (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

A meeting led by Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Ali Asadov was held on July 8, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The report of the chief executive officer of the holding Ruslan Alikhanov on the results of the work conducted in the first half of this year was heard.

The results of diagnostics transferred to the management of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company and AzerGold company, as well as other current issues were discussed.