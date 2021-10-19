Baku Expo Center to soon open 'Rebuild Karabakh' exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh - Rebuild Karabakh" will be held at the Baku Expo Center on October 20-22, Trend reports with reference to the event organizers.

The visitors will be able to get familiarized with the products of 279 companies from 17 countries.

Five national pavilions from Germany, Georgia, Israel, Hungary and Turkey will be presented at the first 'Rebuild Karabakh' exhibition. National pavilions will be organized with the support of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of these countries. Among the participants there are state structures and private companies of Azerbaijan (40 percent).

Five national pavilions of Belarus, Iran, Czech Republic, the UAE, Turkey, Russia (Bryansk, Lipetsk, Novosibirsk, Rostov, Yaroslavl, Stavropol regions, Tatarstan and Chuvashia republics) will be present in parallel exhibitions.

The program of the exhibition will include "Business environment and investment opportunities created in Azerbaijan", "Economic, investment and tourism potential of liberated territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war]", and "Digital economy" topics, as well as projects proposed for implementation in Karabakh, presentations on trade sign "Made in Karabakh", "Energy potential of Karabakh - opportunities for the development of "green energy " in the liberated districts, post-war reconstruction of the region", "Innovations of Azerbaijan on the Fourth Industrial Revolution".