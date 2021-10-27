Azerbaijan, AIIB talk co-op in ‘smart’ and ‘green’ concepts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) discussed the possibilities of introducing ‘smart’ and ‘green’ concepts in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the publication of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Twitter.

According to Jabbarov, currently, new challenges in climate policy are one of the most pressing global issues today.

“During the 6th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, we discussed prospects of partnership with the bank regarding implementation of ‘green’ and ‘smart’ concepts in Azerbaijan according to 2030 agenda,” Jabbarov wrote.

