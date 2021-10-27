Azerbaijan, WB ink new loan agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

The Azerbaijani government and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) which is a member of the World Bank (WB) group, signed a loan agreement worth $65 million on October 27, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry.

The document was signed by the Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov and WB Regional Manager for Azerbaijan Sarah Michael.