Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals inflation outlook for 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
By Sadraddin Aghajyev - Trend:
Inflation in Azerbaijan is expected to average 6.2-6.5 percent by the end of 2021, Elman Rustamov, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at a press conference, Trend reports.
"Next year, the average inflation is projected at 5.6 percent," he added.
The CBA board has decided to increase the discount rate by 0.5 percentage points - from 6.5 to 7 percent.
