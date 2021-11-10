Azerbaijan entering new development stage - economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is entering a new stage of development, which will cover 2022-2030, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said during the discussion of the draft law "on the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Nov. 10.

"We are facing primary tasks of ensuring sustainability of economic growth, further strengthening financial stability of national economy and restoring the liberated territories. To this end, fruitful discussions were held between the relevant structures," he said.