25th Int’l Business Forum to create new opportunities for co-op - MUSIAD chairman

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF, to be held in Azerbaijan’s Baku city on Nov. 15, will contribute to the process of increasing the export opportunities between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkey (MUSIAD) Mahmut Asmali told Trend .

“More than 500 businessmen arrived in Azerbaijan yesterday and today to participate in the 25th International Business Forum in Baku,” chairman of board added. “We always say that the Azerbaijani and Turkish people have fraternal relations.”

“We are one nation, two states,” Asmali said. “I hope that we will sign many joint projects thanks to this brotherhood. The forum to be launched tomorrow will be an opportunity to discuss many new projects and to exchange views on cooperation prospects.”

The chairman of board said that the trade volume between Turkey and Azerbaijan is $5 billion.

“We are working to increase this volume up to $10 billion at the first stage and then up to $15 billion,” Asmali said. “Both sides have such an intention.”

The chairman of board said that such economic forums and events provide great opportunities to increase export opportunities.

“I hope that the three-day visit to Azerbaijan will open up great opportunities in this sphere,” Asmali said. “Azerbaijan and Turkey have historical ties.”

The chairman of board expressed hope that no one will be able to separate this nation because people of both countries were fighting together in the Azerbaijani lands.

“There will be always fraternal relations between the countries,” Asmali said.

