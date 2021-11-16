Azerbaijan devises new development strategy for 2022-2030 – economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is entering a new stage of development, which will cover 2022-2030, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the discussion of the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 at the plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament), Trend reports on Nov. 16.

According to Jabbarov, a new strategy for the development of the country for this period has been devised.

"We are faced with such primary tasks as sustainable economic growth, financial stability of the national economy and the restoration of the liberated territories. The relevant structures held fruitful discussions for this purpose," Jabbarov said.

The minister noted that the state budget provides for measures to implement social programs.