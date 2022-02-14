Azerbaijan, EU reach preliminary agreement on sheep wool export - Food Safety Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

A preliminary agreement has been reached on the export of sheep wool from Azerbaijan to Europe, the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the agency, work on expanding cooperation between the Agency and the relevant structures of the EU countries, and bringing Azerbaijan's veterinary control system up to standards of the World Organization for Animal Health (formerly the Office International des Epizooties (OIE)) is underway.

As a result of the work, veterinary certificates issued by Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency are recognized in the EU countries. One of the products with export potential is sheep wool. In order to expand export opportunities in this direction, negotiations have been held with the EU, and a preliminary agreement on exports has been reached. For this, the enterprises concerned must be assessed according to specific standards and the necessary information must be submitted to the relevant EU authorities. Wool export can be carried out on the basis of a veterinary certificate issued by the agency to enterprises registered in the corresponding database.

Enterprises planning to export wool, can contact the agency via (012) 565-12-72, (224), (229)) for the necessary procedures and methodological assistance.