Number of Russian companies applied for work in liberated Azerbaijani lands unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

Fourteen Russian companies have applied for work in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Co-chairman of the commission from the Russian side Alexei Overchuk said, Trend reports.

During the meeting the sides stressed that Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to render comprehensive support for the growth of mutual investments.

Mustafayev and Overchuk also emphasized that Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy amounted to $1.2 billion while Russia invested more than $6 billion in the Azerbaijani economy.

Moreover, the sides stressed that the opportunities have been created for the Russian companies to participate in the projects being implemented in the Azerbaijani industrial parks.