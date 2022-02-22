Azerbaijani PM meets with President of Moldovan Parliament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President (Chairman) of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu on his visit to Baku, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

At the meeting, the sides noted that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova are successfully developing in various areas.

Confidence was also expressed that the visit of the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament to Azerbaijan would give impetus to the deepening of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in trade, economic, investment, energy, humanitarian, tourism and other fields.