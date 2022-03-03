Azerbaijani branch of United Enterprises International Limited announces liquidation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The Azerbaijani branch of United Enterprises International Limited has announced its liquidation, Trend reports referring to the online vergiler newspaper of the State Tax Service.
Creditors can submit their claims within two months at the address of registration of the company's branch (Haji-Murat Street 23, Narimanov district, Baku).
United Enterprises International Limited registered in the UK is a partner of Azerbaijan’s Gilan Holding LLC.
The UK company opened a branch in Azerbaijan in 2009.
