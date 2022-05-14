Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 84.1585 manat (2.64 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,147.1488 manat, down by 67.5308 manat (2.1 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 2 3,240.9480 May 9 3,189.0385 May 3 3,240.9480 May 10 3,168.2220 May 4 3,171.1885 May 11 3,126.0195 May 5 3,231.2750 May 12 3,147.5840 May 6 3,189.0385 May 13 3,104.8800 Average weekly 3,214.6796 Average weekly 3,147.1488

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 2.7044 manat (7.1 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.7903 manat, reducing by 2.2359 manat (5.73 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 2 39.6613 May 9 38.1095 May 3 39.6613 May 10 37.5006 May 4 38.3899 May 11 36.5585 May 5 39.3093 May 12 36.3780 May 6 38.1095 May 13 35.4051 Average weekly 39.0263 Average weekly 36.7903

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 1.972 manat (0.12 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,649.1581 manat, which was 18.0953 manat (1.14 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 2 1,583.7625 May 9 1,629.4840 May 3 1,583.7625 May 10 1,640.7125 May 4 1,652,4000 May 11 1,665.3710 May 5 1,703.6720 May 12 1,678.7670 May 6 1,629.4840 May 13 1,631.4560 Average weekly 1,630.6162 Average weekly 1,649.1581

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has fallen by 392.105 manat (10.57 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,532.3178 manat, down by 284.223 manat (7.45 percent) compared to the previous week.