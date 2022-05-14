...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 14 May 2022 11:54
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 84.1585 manat (2.64 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,147.1488 manat, down by 67.5308 manat (2.1 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 2

3,240.9480

May 9

3,189.0385

May 3

3,240.9480

May 10

3,168.2220

May 4

3,171.1885

May 11

3,126.0195

May 5

3,231.2750

May 12

3,147.5840

May 6

3,189.0385

May 13

3,104.8800

Average weekly

3,214.6796

Average weekly

3,147.1488

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 2.7044 manat (7.1 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.7903 manat, reducing by 2.2359 manat (5.73 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 2

39.6613

May 9

38.1095

May 3

39.6613

May 10

37.5006

May 4

38.3899

May 11

36.5585

May 5

39.3093

May 12

36.3780

May 6

38.1095

May 13

35.4051

Average weekly

39.0263

Average weekly

36.7903

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 1.972 manat (0.12 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,649.1581 manat, which was 18.0953 manat (1.14 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 2

1,583.7625

May 9

1,629.4840

May 3

1,583.7625

May 10

1,640.7125

May 4

1,652,4000

May 11

1,665.3710

May 5

1,703.6720

May 12

1,678.7670

May 6

1,629.4840

May 13

1,631.4560

Average weekly

1,630.6162

Average weekly

1,649.1581

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has fallen by 392.105 manat (10.57 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,532.3178 manat, down by 284.223 manat (7.45 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 2

3,832.1230

May 9

3,711.1170

May 3

3,832.1230

May 10

3,654.3030

May 4

3,848.3495

May 11

3,517.3680

May 5

3,858.9915

May 12

3,459.7890

May 6

3,711.1170

May 13

3,319.0120

Average weekly

3,816.5408

Average weekly

3,532.3178
