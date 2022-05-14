Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 84.1585 manat (2.64 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,147.1488 manat, down by 67.5308 manat (2.1 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 2
|
3,240.9480
|
May 9
|
3,189.0385
|
May 3
|
3,240.9480
|
May 10
|
3,168.2220
|
May 4
|
3,171.1885
|
May 11
|
3,126.0195
|
May 5
|
3,231.2750
|
May 12
|
3,147.5840
|
May 6
|
3,189.0385
|
May 13
|
3,104.8800
|
Average weekly
|
3,214.6796
|
Average weekly
|
3,147.1488
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 2.7044 manat (7.1 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.7903 manat, reducing by 2.2359 manat (5.73 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 2
|
39.6613
|
May 9
|
38.1095
|
May 3
|
39.6613
|
May 10
|
37.5006
|
May 4
|
38.3899
|
May 11
|
36.5585
|
May 5
|
39.3093
|
May 12
|
36.3780
|
May 6
|
38.1095
|
May 13
|
35.4051
|
Average weekly
|
39.0263
|
Average weekly
|
36.7903
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 1.972 manat (0.12 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,649.1581 manat, which was 18.0953 manat (1.14 percent) more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 2
|
1,583.7625
|
May 9
|
1,629.4840
|
May 3
|
1,583.7625
|
May 10
|
1,640.7125
|
May 4
|
1,652,4000
|
May 11
|
1,665.3710
|
May 5
|
1,703.6720
|
May 12
|
1,678.7670
|
May 6
|
1,629.4840
|
May 13
|
1,631.4560
|
Average weekly
|
1,630.6162
|
Average weekly
|
1,649.1581
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has fallen by 392.105 manat (10.57 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,532.3178 manat, down by 284.223 manat (7.45 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 2
|
3,832.1230
|
May 9
|
3,711.1170
|
May 3
|
3,832.1230
|
May 10
|
3,654.3030
|
May 4
|
3,848.3495
|
May 11
|
3,517.3680
|
May 5
|
3,858.9915
|
May 12
|
3,459.7890
|
May 6
|
3,711.1170
|
May 13
|
3,319.0120
|
Average weekly
|
3,816.5408
|
Average weekly
|
3,532.3178