...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 16 July 2022 14:03
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 54.604 manat (1.84 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,940.0531 manat, down by 78.0759 manat (2.59 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 4

3,081.1905

July 11

2,961.162

July 5

3,079.686

July 12

2,961.162

July 6

3,003.0075

July 13

2,933.282

July 7

2,965.599

July 14

2,938.1015

July 8

2,961.162

July 15

2,906.558

Average weekly

3,018.12.9

Average weekly

2,940.0531

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 1.4272 manat (4.37 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 32.2396 manat, decreasing by 1.0066 manat (3.03 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 4

33.8107

July 11

32.6353

July 5

34.3069

July 12

32.6353

July 6

32.5661

July 13

32.2091

July 7

32.9122

July 14

32.5104

July 8

32.6353

July 15

31.2081

Average weekly

33.2462

Average weekly

32.2396

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 53.04 manat (3.55 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,465.7893 manat, which was 28.0296 manat (1.88 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 4

1,516.5275

July 11

1,494.521

July 5

1,513.476

July 12

1,494.521

July 6

1,470.585

July 13

1,443.5635

July 7

1,473.985

July 14

1,454.86

July 8

1,494.521

July 15

1,441.481

Average weekly

1,493.8189

Average weekly

1,465.7893

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 129.3445 manat (3.81 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,372.596 manat, up by 65.6285 manat (1.98 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 4

3,288.2165

July 11

3,391.925

July 5

3,302.08

July 12

3,391.925

July 6

3,278.96

July 13

3,456.6865

July 7

3,273.656

July 14

3,359.863

July 8

3,391.925

July 15

3,262.5805

Average weekly

3,306.9675

Average weekly

3,372.596
