Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 54.604 manat (1.84 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,940.0531 manat, down by 78.0759 manat (2.59 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 4
|
3,081.1905
|
July 11
|
2,961.162
|
July 5
|
3,079.686
|
July 12
|
2,961.162
|
July 6
|
3,003.0075
|
July 13
|
2,933.282
|
July 7
|
2,965.599
|
July 14
|
2,938.1015
|
July 8
|
2,961.162
|
July 15
|
2,906.558
|
Average weekly
|
3,018.12.9
|
Average weekly
|
2,940.0531
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 1.4272 manat (4.37 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 32.2396 manat, decreasing by 1.0066 manat (3.03 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 4
|
33.8107
|
July 11
|
32.6353
|
July 5
|
34.3069
|
July 12
|
32.6353
|
July 6
|
32.5661
|
July 13
|
32.2091
|
July 7
|
32.9122
|
July 14
|
32.5104
|
July 8
|
32.6353
|
July 15
|
31.2081
|
Average weekly
|
33.2462
|
Average weekly
|
32.2396
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 53.04 manat (3.55 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,465.7893 manat, which was 28.0296 manat (1.88 percent) less than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 4
|
1,516.5275
|
July 11
|
1,494.521
|
July 5
|
1,513.476
|
July 12
|
1,494.521
|
July 6
|
1,470.585
|
July 13
|
1,443.5635
|
July 7
|
1,473.985
|
July 14
|
1,454.86
|
July 8
|
1,494.521
|
July 15
|
1,441.481
|
Average weekly
|
1,493.8189
|
Average weekly
|
1,465.7893
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 129.3445 manat (3.81 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,372.596 manat, up by 65.6285 manat (1.98 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 4
|
3,288.2165
|
July 11
|
3,391.925
|
July 5
|
3,302.08
|
July 12
|
3,391.925
|
July 6
|
3,278.96
|
July 13
|
3,456.6865
|
July 7
|
3,273.656
|
July 14
|
3,359.863
|
July 8
|
3,391.925
|
July 15
|
3,262.5805
|
Average weekly
|
3,306.9675
|
Average weekly
|
3,372.596