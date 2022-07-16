Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 54.604 manat (1.84 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,940.0531 manat, down by 78.0759 manat (2.59 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 4 3,081.1905 July 11 2,961.162 July 5 3,079.686 July 12 2,961.162 July 6 3,003.0075 July 13 2,933.282 July 7 2,965.599 July 14 2,938.1015 July 8 2,961.162 July 15 2,906.558 Average weekly 3,018.12.9 Average weekly 2,940.0531

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 1.4272 manat (4.37 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 32.2396 manat, decreasing by 1.0066 manat (3.03 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 4 33.8107 July 11 32.6353 July 5 34.3069 July 12 32.6353 July 6 32.5661 July 13 32.2091 July 7 32.9122 July 14 32.5104 July 8 32.6353 July 15 31.2081 Average weekly 33.2462 Average weekly 32.2396

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 53.04 manat (3.55 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,465.7893 manat, which was 28.0296 manat (1.88 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 4 1,516.5275 July 11 1,494.521 July 5 1,513.476 July 12 1,494.521 July 6 1,470.585 July 13 1,443.5635 July 7 1,473.985 July 14 1,454.86 July 8 1,494.521 July 15 1,441.481 Average weekly 1,493.8189 Average weekly 1,465.7893

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 129.3445 manat (3.81 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,372.596 manat, up by 65.6285 manat (1.98 percent) compared to the preceding week.