...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

3 September 2022 18:00 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 40.5365 manat (1.38 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,919.4168 manat, down by 52.9924 manat (1.78 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

August 22

2,966.4235

August 29

2,929.3550

August 23

2,952.526

August 30

2,950.5795

August 24

2,970.427

August 31

2,932.6105

August 25

2,987.852

September 1

2,895.7205

August 26

2,984.8175

September 2

2,888.8185

Average weekly

2,972.4092

Average weekly

2,919.4168

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has reduced by 1.156 manat (3.67 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 31.0464 manat, which was 1.4911 manat (4.58 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

August 22

32,390.9

August 29

31.5206

August 23

32,159.8

August 30

31.8306

August 24

32,531.5

August 31

31.3969

August 25

32,847.6

September 1

30.1195

August 26

32,757.6

September 2

30.3646

Average weekly

32,537.5

Average weekly

31.0464

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has dropped by 38.9385 manat (2.67 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,447.7166 manat, which was 59.4626 manat (3.95 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

August 22

1,527.960

August 29

1,456.1350

August 23

1,491.223

August 30

1,469.1060

August 24

1,501.1765

August 31

1,456.2200

August 25

1,506.2085

September 1

1,439.9255

August 26

1,509.328

September 2

1,417.1965

Average weekly

1,507.1729

Average weekly

1,447.7166

The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 148.257 manat (4.1 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,581.2149 manat, up by 53.21 manat (1.51 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

August 22

3,649.6195

August 29

3,615.9510

August 23

3,444.2000

August 30

3,653.1385

August 24

3,387.1225

August 31

3,616.3080

August 25

3,516.212

September 1

3,552.9830

August 26

3,662.8705

September 2

3,467.6940

Average weekly

3,528.0049

Average weekly

3,581.2149
