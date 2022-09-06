Azerbaijan lists its needed goods on Russian specialized online platform for SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Large enterprises from Azerbaijan, India, and the UAE have placed inquiries for certain goods from Russia's small businesses on the specialized website for small and medium-sized entrepreneurship services, Trend reports via Russian media.

"The enterprises of Azerbaijan and the UAE are interested in building materials such as boards, bars and timber," said the report.

Currently, the 'Supply chain and marketing' service on the website reflects the needs of 29 foreign companies. Currently, there are 282 names of goods pending.

This service allows small and medium-sized Russian enterprises to enter new sales markets, and foreign enterprises to find proven suppliers of SMEs from all the Russian regions.