Azerbaijan considers investment projects for economic zone of Jabrayil district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is considering six investment projects worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) in the context of obtaining resident status, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Today marks a year since the creation of industrial park in Araz valley economic zone. It proposes favorable investment possibilities for entrepreneurs and investors. Azerbaijan is considering six investment projects worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) in the context of obtaining resident status," he said.

The implementation of this projects will allow to create 400 permanent workplaces.

KAMAZ Leasing Azerbaijan became the first resident of Araz valley economic zone, which has already begun to create the necessary infrastructure.