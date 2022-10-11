Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's SMBDA and Swiss Kromatix discuss co-op in alternative energy field

Economy Materials 11 October 2022 11:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's SMBDA and Swiss Kromatix discuss co-op in alternative energy field

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign structures in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, Trend reports via SMBDA.

Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov met up with CEO of Kromatix SA Swiss Company Rafic Hanbali.

During the meeting, an exchange of opinions on prospects in alternative energy field was held, the application of the company's technologies in projects implemented in Azerbaijan, and support for the search for local partners in this field were discussed.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more