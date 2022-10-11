Azerbaijan's SMBDA and Swiss Kromatix discuss co-op in alternative energy field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign structures in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, Trend reports via SMBDA.

Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov met up with CEO of Kromatix SA Swiss Company Rafic Hanbali.

During the meeting, an exchange of opinions on prospects in alternative energy field was held, the application of the company's technologies in projects implemented in Azerbaijan, and support for the search for local partners in this field were discussed.