Economy Materials 19 October 2022 21:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to import yaks from Kyrgyzstan for breeding in liberated Karabakh

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan will import cattle from Kyrgyzstan for breeding in liberated Karabakh, Head of Minister's Protocol at the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Toghrul Gafarbayli told Trend at the Baku Expo Center on October 19.

According to him, the negotiations on the matter are currently underway with Kyrgyzstan.

"Azerbaijan is expected to import cattle, particularly yaks from 2023. As a pilot project, it is scheduled to breed them in Kalbajar, and then in Lachin districts," Gafarbayli said.

