Baku Stock Exchange puts Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes up for auction

Economy Materials 10 November 2022 16:02 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on November 10, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 13 investors submitted 20 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 66.79 million manat ($39.3 million).

The average weighted price of one note made up 99.0438 manat or $58.26 (4.19 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the notes is February 1, 2023.

