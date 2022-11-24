Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions short-term notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's (CBA) short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on November 24, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, eight investors submitted 14 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 49.13 million manat ($22.2 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 96.90 manat or $56.93 (4.57 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is August 3, 2023.