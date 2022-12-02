Azerbaijani Parliament adopts new bill on entrepreneurship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. A new bill in the field of entrepreneurship – ‘On development of micro, small and medium-sized businesses’ was discussed at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 2, Trend reports.

This bill, in accordance with paragraph 10 of part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan regulates relations in the development of micro-, small and medium-sized businesses, determines the forms and methods of state support provided to SMEs and consists of five chapters and 15 articles.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.