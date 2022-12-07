Huge potential for green technology in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. There is a huge potential for green energy, green agriculture, and green technology on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, said Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev during the presentation of the "Azerbaijan: Towards Green Growth" report of the World Bank, Trend reports.

"Implementation of modern approaches within the ongoing restoration of these territories, will convert them into the green area," he said.

Hajiyev noted that investments in development of Azerbaijan's economy based on green technology increase every year.

"In transition to a green economy, it is necessary to act more responsibly in such matters as saving resources, reusing raw materials, and the use of environmentally friendly technologies in the industry," he noted.