Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Central Bank puts up short-term notes for auction

Economy Materials 7 December 2022 14:43 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank puts up short-term notes for auction

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on December 7, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, eight investors submitted eight bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 41.5 million manat ($24.37 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.71 manat or $58.57 (3.78 percent) in accordance with the bank's decision.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is January 4, 2023.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more