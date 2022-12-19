Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund shares volume of provided loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund financed 2,343 investment projects from January through November 2022, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter on December 19, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, in the reporting period the fund has totally allocated 119.6 million manat ($70.3 million) in concessional loans.

More than 2,500 new jobs are expected to be created as a result of the loans provided, the minister noted.

As of 2022, the fund plans to allocate a total of 140 million manat ($82.3 million) in concessional loans to business entities in Azerbaijan.