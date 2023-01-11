Azerbaijan Investment Company's investments in 2022 projects unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Azerbaijan Investment Company invested 10 million manat ($5.88 million) in five 2022 projects on food processing, poultry farming, renewable energy, logistics, pharmaceutics, and mining, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

The minister wrote that the company plays a key role in promoting equity investments in the non-oil sector of the country.

"Further 20.5 million manat ($12.05 million) are to be invested in four additional projects in the upcoming period," Jabbarov noted.

The primary objective of the Azerbaijan Investment Company is a long-term investment in joint-stock companies and other business organizations in the non-oil sector by buying shares in them.