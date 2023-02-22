Azerbaijan - important trade, energy partner for UK, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijan is an important trade and energy partner of the UK, British Minister of State for Europe and North America, Leo Docherty, said during his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports via Docherty's Twitter publication.

"In my conversation with FM Bayramov I underlined the UK’s commitment to peace and security in the region," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Docherty, undertakes an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan today, 22-23 February, to emphasize the UK’s commitment to strengthening the ties between the two countries.

He will also meet Foreign Policy Advisor to the First Vice President, Elchin Amirbayov, and Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev.

During the visit, Docherty will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Customs Committee, and participate in discussions on international road transport between UK and Azerbaijan with the Ministry of Transport.

He will also visit a UK company operating in Azerbaijan, JCB, manufacturer of equipment for construction, and hear from senior officials leading on green energy transition.