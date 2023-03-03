Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
More Russian companies authorized to export livestock products to Azerbaijan

Economy Materials 3 March 2023
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Another 10 Russian livestock enterprises have obtained the right to export livestock products to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor).

According to the Rosselkhoznadzor, the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan granted the right to Russian enterprises to export livestock products based on guarantees of the companies' compliance with the veterinary and sanitary requirements of Azerbaijan.

According to the Rosselkhoznadzor, more than 1,180 Russian enterprises currently have the right to export to Azerbaijan. The Rosselkhoznadzor continues to expand the list of Russian suppliers eligible for export to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Previously, 23 Russian livestock enterprises, engaged in the production and storage of livestock products, including feed and feed additives, have obtained the right to export to Azerbaijan.

