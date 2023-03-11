Azerbaijan's SMBDA, Ganja Businessmen Public Union hold meeting with entrepreneurs in Ganja (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Ganja Businessmen Public Union arranged a meeting with entrepreneurs in Ganja city, the SMBDA told Trend.

The event was attended by roughly 40 entrepreneurs from Ganja working in industry, tourism, and trade, as well as representatives of the Ganja City Executive Power, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the State Tourism Agency, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations.

During the meeting, Chairman of the SMBDA Board Orkhan Mammadov listened to the problems of entrepreneurs, their proposals for business development, briefed on the existing mechanisms for supporting entrepreneurship, innovations in this area, state support and services provided by the Agency.

It was noted that, together with the relevant structures, measures would be taken to resolve the issues raised by entrepreneurs and implement their proposals.