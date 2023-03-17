Azerbaijan's victory opens up new opportunities to develop transport, communication projects - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Azerbaijan's victory [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] opened up new opportunities to develop transport and communication projects, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during a discussion of the report on activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, in this context, the opening of new international and regional transport and logistics corridors, in particular the Zangazur corridor, is of great importance.

Azerbaijan is continuing work on the building of the necessary infrastructure within the Zangazur corridor on its territory, he noted.

