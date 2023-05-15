Italy plays important role in development of relations between Azerbaijan, EU - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Italy plays an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Parviz Shahbazov said during a meeting with Italian Senator Giulio Terzi di Sant'Agata, Senator Marco Scurria, President of the Italian Interparliamentary Friendship bilateral Group and Ettore Rosato, member of the Chamber of Deputies, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the development of strategic partnership relations between the countries and the expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

"In addition, the role of inter-parliamentary ties in the development of bilateral relations was discussed, it was emphasized that Italy is not only the main trading partner, but also an importer of Azerbaijani oil and gas, and also plays an important role in relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union," the ministry said.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of Europe, as well as on expanding cooperation in the field of electric power.