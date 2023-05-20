Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 8 1.7 May 15 1.7 May 9 1.7 May 16 1.7 May 10 1.7 May 17 1.7 May 11 1.7 May 18 1.7 May 12 1.7 May 19 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0168 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0256 manat, to 1.8430 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 8 1.8774 May 15 1.8466 May 9 1.8774 May 16 1.8499 May 10 1.8652 May 17 1.8469 May 11 1.8658 May 18 1.8417 May 12 1.8572 May 19 1.8298 Average weekly 1.8686 Average weekly 1.8430

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0006. The average AZN/RUB decreased by 0.0007 manat and totaled 0.0213 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 8 0.0219 May 15 0.0217 May 9 0.0219 May 16 0.0213 May 10 0.0218 May 17 0.0211 May 11 0.0223 May 18 0.0211 May 12 0.0221 May 19 0.0211 Average weekly 0.0220 Average weekly 0.0213

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0008 manat and made up 0.0862 manat.