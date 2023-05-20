Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 20 May 2023 11:52 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 8

1.7

May 15

1.7

May 9

1.7

May 16

1.7

May 10

1.7

May 17

1.7

May 11

1.7

May 18

1.7

May 12

1.7

May 19

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0168 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0256 manat, to 1.8430 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 8

1.8774

May 15

1.8466

May 9

1.8774

May 16

1.8499

May 10

1.8652

May 17

1.8469

May 11

1.8658

May 18

1.8417

May 12

1.8572

May 19

1.8298

Average weekly

1.8686

Average weekly

1.8430

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0006. The average AZN/RUB decreased by 0.0007 manat and totaled 0.0213 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 8

0.0219

May 15

0.0217

May 9

0.0219

May 16

0.0213

May 10

0.0218

May 17

0.0211

May 11

0.0223

May 18

0.0211

May 12

0.0221

May 19

0.0211

Average weekly

0.0220

Average weekly

0.0213

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0008 manat and made up 0.0862 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 8

0.0872

May 15

0.0866

May 9

0.0872

May 16

0.0864

May 10

0.0871

May 17

0.0861

May 11

0.0870

May 18

0.0860

May 12

0.0866

May 19

0.0858

Average weekly

0.0870

Average weekly

0.0862
