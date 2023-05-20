Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
May 8
1.7
May 15
1.7
May 9
1.7
May 16
1.7
May 10
1.7
May 17
1.7
May 11
1.7
May 18
1.7
May 12
1.7
May 19
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0168 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0256 manat, to 1.8430 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
May 8
1.8774
May 15
1.8466
May 9
1.8774
May 16
1.8499
May 10
1.8652
May 17
1.8469
May 11
1.8658
May 18
1.8417
May 12
1.8572
May 19
1.8298
Average weekly
1.8686
Average weekly
1.8430
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0006. The average AZN/RUB decreased by 0.0007 manat and totaled 0.0213 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
May 8
0.0219
May 15
0.0217
May 9
0.0219
May 16
0.0213
May 10
0.0218
May 17
0.0211
May 11
0.0223
May 18
0.0211
May 12
0.0221
May 19
0.0211
Average weekly
0.0220
Average weekly
0.0213
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0008 manat and made up 0.0862 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
May 8
0.0872
May 15
0.0866
May 9
0.0872
May 16
0.0864
May 10
0.0871
May 17
0.0861
May 11
0.0870
May 18
0.0860
May 12
0.0866
May 19
0.0858
Average weekly
0.0870
Average weekly
0.0862