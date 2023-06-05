Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 53.499 manat (1.62 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 10.9752 manat (0.33 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,328.6561 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 22
|
3,358.197
|
May 29
|
3,311.4895
|
May 23
|
3,337.015
|
May 30
|
3,294.8975
|
May 24
|
3,362.8975
|
May 31
|
3,332.136
|
May 25
|
3,328.5575
|
June 1
|
3,339.769
|
May 26
|
3,311.4895
|
June 2
|
3,364.9885
|
Average weekly
|
3,339.6313
|
Average weekly
|
3,328.6561
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 1.6575 manat (4.25 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.6614 manat, which was 0.0272 manat (0.07 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 22
|
40.3255
|
May 29
|
39.0176
|
May 23
|
40.0155
|
May 30
|
39.2047
|
May 24
|
39.8714
|
May 31
|
39.4142
|
May 25
|
39.2130
|
June 1
|
39.9952
|
May 26
|
39.0176
|
June 2
|
40.6751
|
Average weekly
|
39.6886
|
Average weekly
|
39.6614
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 38.267 manat (2.18 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 52.9023 monat (2.96 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,7336.1874 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 22
|
1,811.3075
|
May 29
|
1,757.766
|
May 23
|
1,819.8585
|
May 30
|
1,754.791
|
May 24
|
1,796.101
|
May 31
|
1,728.9425
|
May 25
|
1,745.4155
|
June 1
|
1,704.9385
|
May 26
|
1,757.766
|
June 2
|
1,719.499
|
Average weekly
|
1,786.0897
|
Average weekly
|
1,733.1874
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 50.9405 manat (2.09 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 84.1177 manat (3.38 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,400.9049 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 22
|
2,563.8635
|
May 29
|
2,434.2215
|
May 23
|
2,527.0925
|
May 30
|
2,438.055
|
May 24
|
2,487.627
|
May 31
|
2,404.956
|
May 25
|
2,412.3085
|
June 1
|
2,344.011
|
May 26
|
2,434.2215
|
June 2
|
2,383.281
|
Average weekly
|
2,485.0226
|
Average weekly
|
2,400.9049