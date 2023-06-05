Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 53.499 manat (1.62 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 10.9752 manat (0.33 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,328.6561 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 22 3,358.197 May 29 3,311.4895 May 23 3,337.015 May 30 3,294.8975 May 24 3,362.8975 May 31 3,332.136 May 25 3,328.5575 June 1 3,339.769 May 26 3,311.4895 June 2 3,364.9885 Average weekly 3,339.6313 Average weekly 3,328.6561

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 1.6575 manat (4.25 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.6614 manat, which was 0.0272 manat (0.07 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 22 40.3255 May 29 39.0176 May 23 40.0155 May 30 39.2047 May 24 39.8714 May 31 39.4142 May 25 39.2130 June 1 39.9952 May 26 39.0176 June 2 40.6751 Average weekly 39.6886 Average weekly 39.6614

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 38.267 manat (2.18 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 52.9023 monat (2.96 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,7336.1874 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 22 1,811.3075 May 29 1,757.766 May 23 1,819.8585 May 30 1,754.791 May 24 1,796.101 May 31 1,728.9425 May 25 1,745.4155 June 1 1,704.9385 May 26 1,757.766 June 2 1,719.499 Average weekly 1,786.0897 Average weekly 1,733.1874

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 50.9405 manat (2.09 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 84.1177 manat (3.38 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,400.9049 manat.