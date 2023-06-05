Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 5 June 2023 11:01 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 53.499 manat (1.62 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 10.9752 manat (0.33 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,328.6561 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 22

3,358.197

May 29

3,311.4895

May 23

3,337.015

May 30

3,294.8975

May 24

3,362.8975

May 31

3,332.136

May 25

3,328.5575

June 1

3,339.769

May 26

3,311.4895

June 2

3,364.9885

Average weekly

3,339.6313

Average weekly

3,328.6561

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 1.6575 manat (4.25 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.6614 manat, which was 0.0272 manat (0.07 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 22

40.3255

May 29

39.0176

May 23

40.0155

May 30

39.2047

May 24

39.8714

May 31

39.4142

May 25

39.2130

June 1

39.9952

May 26

39.0176

June 2

40.6751

Average weekly

39.6886

Average weekly

39.6614

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 38.267 manat (2.18 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 52.9023 monat (2.96 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,7336.1874 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 22

1,811.3075

May 29

1,757.766

May 23

1,819.8585

May 30

1,754.791

May 24

1,796.101

May 31

1,728.9425

May 25

1,745.4155

June 1

1,704.9385

May 26

1,757.766

June 2

1,719.499

Average weekly

1,786.0897

Average weekly

1,733.1874

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 50.9405 manat (2.09 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 84.1177 manat (3.38 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,400.9049 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 22

2,563.8635

May 29

2,434.2215

May 23

2,527.0925

May 30

2,438.055

May 24

2,487.627

May 31

2,404.956

May 25

2,412.3085

June 1

2,344.011

May 26

2,434.2215

June 2

2,383.281

Average weekly

2,485.0226

Average weekly

2,400.9049
