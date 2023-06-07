Azerbaijan, WB discuss partnership framework document until 2028 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the World Bank were considered together with new World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce, Trend reports citing the tweet of Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

"The issues of forming a partnership framework document for 2023-2028, the status of investment projects between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, potential opportunities for joint projects were considered," he said.

Over the past 30 years, the World Bank has provided its resources, knowledge and experience to support Azerbaijan in making progress towards achieving its national goals and the Bank’s twin goals of ending poverty and promoting shared prosperity.

The World Bank Group remains committed to helping Azerbaijan as it strives to diversify and grow its economy and achieve its potential as a high-income country.