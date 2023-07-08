Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have discussed the prospects for improving cooperation in mutual investments, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Alexander Zavkizod, we exchanged views on the prospects for the development of economic relations between our countries, expanding cooperation and promoting mutual investments," Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page.

According to the State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from January through May 2023 amounted to $1.349 million.