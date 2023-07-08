Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 8 July 2023 10:58 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have discussed the prospects for improving cooperation in mutual investments, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Alexander Zavkizod, we exchanged views on the prospects for the development of economic relations between our countries, expanding cooperation and promoting mutual investments," Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page.

According to the State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from January through May 2023 amounted to $1.349 million.

Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss promoting mutual investment co-op (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more