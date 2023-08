Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan last week has decreased by 33.6 manat ($19.8), or 1.01 percent, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 28.3 manat ($16.6), or 0.85 percent compared to the previous week and totaled 3,308.1 manat ($1,945.9).