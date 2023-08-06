Number of tourists visiting Türkiye in 1H2023 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The number of tourists visiting Istanbul reached 7.9 million people, thus increasing by 17 percent from January through June 2023, compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, the number of tourists who visited Türkiye in June 2023 amounted to 1.6 million people, which is 11 percent more than in the same period of 2022.

In general, the number of tourists who visited Türkiye from Russia amounted to 171,936 people, Germany - 115,987 people, Iran - 84,801 people, Saudi Arabia - 84,196 people, England - 75,091 people, Italy - 50,149 people, France - 44,560 people, Iraq - 42,315 people, Israel - 9,522 people, Uzbekistan - 38,358 people, Kuwait - 38,258 people, Kazakhstan - 35,301 people, Jordan - 29,305 people, India - 23,912 people.