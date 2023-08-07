Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
CBA revokes licenses of several insurance agents

7 August 2023
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has canceled the licenses of two individual insurance agents, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the licenses were canceled based on the statements of these insurance agents in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Law "On Insurance Activities" of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:

Insurance agent

Date of license issue

License number

1

Beyoglan Iskandarov

25.01.2022

SA-0231

2

Maryam Huseynova

02.12.2022

SA-0269
