CBA revokes licenses of several insurance agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has canceled the licenses of two individual insurance agents, Trend reports.
According to the CBA, the licenses were canceled based on the statements of these insurance agents in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Law "On Insurance Activities" of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
List of insurance agents whose licenses have been revoked:
|
№
|
Insurance agent
|
Date of license issue
|
License number
|
1
|
Beyoglan Iskandarov
|
25.01.2022
|
SA-0231
|
2
|
Maryam Huseynova
|
02.12.2022
|
SA-0269