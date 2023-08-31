Production launch from Absheron field - important contribution to Azerbaijan's energy security, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The launch of production from Absheron field is an important contribution to Azerbaijan's energy security, said Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We took part in a ceremony on the occasion of the start of gas production from the Absheron field. Phased development of Absheron field considering our demand and exports, plans to increase annual production from 1 billion cubic meters to 6 billion cubic meters are an important contribution to the energy security of Azerbaijan and the country's partners," the publication reads.

Today, a ceremony was held to deliver the first gas from the Absheron gas condensate field. TotalEnergies together with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) announced the start of production within the first phase of development of the Absheron gas condensate field, located about 100 kilometers southeast of Baku.

According to preliminary estimates, the field has reserves of about 300 billion cubic meters.

Production capacity is 4 million cubic meters of gas and 12,000 barrels of condensate per day. The gas will be sold on the domestic market of Azerbaijan.