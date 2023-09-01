World Bank appoints new regional director for South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Rolanda Pryce has been appointed as the new Regional Director for the South Caucasus of the World Bank (WB), Trend reports.

According to the bank, Pryce will assume her duties starting today.

"I am deeply honored to assume this new role and look forward to collaborating with our key stakeholders in the region and promoting growth both in terms of equity and sustainability. I believe that through our joint efforts, we can further assist the South Caucasus countries and people on their development journey towards a stable and prosperous future," said Rolande Pryce.

She has succeeded Sebastian Molineus in this position. Before her new appointment, Pryce was the WB's Country Manager for Rwanda.

Molineus was appointed as the Regional Director for the South Caucasus in 2019.

