Azerbaijani Finance Ministry shares forecast on public debt for 2023-2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The public debt of Azerbaijan is forecasted to be 26.8 million manat ($15.7 million) at the end of 2023, and 27.6 million manat ($16.2 million) - at the end of 2024, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

According to the forecast, by the end of 2023, the public debt from internal sources will amount to 15.95 million manat ($9.38 million), and from external sources - 10.8 million manat ($6.3 million).

As of July 1, 2023, Azerbaijan's public debt stood at 16.15 million manat ($9.5 million).