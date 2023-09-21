Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani Finance Ministry shares forecast on public debt for 2023-2024

Economy Materials 21 September 2023 14:49 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry shares forecast on public debt for 2023-2024

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The public debt of Azerbaijan is forecasted to be 26.8 million manat ($15.7 million) at the end of 2023, and 27.6 million manat ($16.2 million) - at the end of 2024, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

According to the forecast, by the end of 2023, the public debt from internal sources will amount to 15.95 million manat ($9.38 million), and from external sources - 10.8 million manat ($6.3 million).

As of July 1, 2023, Azerbaijan's public debt stood at 16.15 million manat ($9.5 million).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more