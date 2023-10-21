Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan talk expansion of transport cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met with Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, Trend reports.

Jabbarov wrote on his page on X that during the meeting, the parties exchanged views to strengthen economic relations between the two countries, enhance trade turnover, promote investments and expand cooperation in the field of transport and transit.

Last year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan amounted to $461.9 million, which is 39 percent compared to 2021.