Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 4 November 2023 17:42 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

October 23

1.7

October 30

1.7

October 24

1.7

October 31

1.7

October 25

1.7

November 1

1.7

October 26

1.7

November 2

1.7

October 27

1.7

November 3

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0113 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0011 manat, to 1.8001 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

October 23

1.7979

October 30

1.7952

October 24

1.8157

October 31

1.801

October 25

1.8028

November 1

1.7961

October 26

1.7928

November 2

1.8016

October 27

1.7965

November 3

1.8065

Average weekly

1.8011

Average weekly

1.8001

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0182 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

October 23

0.0178

October 30

0.0181

October 24

0.0181

October 31

0.0183

October 25

0.0183

November 1

0.0182

October 26

0.0182

November 2

0.0183

October 27

0.018

November 3

0.0183

Average weekly

0.0181

Average weekly

0.0182

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0004 manat and made up 0.06 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

October 23

0.0606

October 30

0.0602

October 24

0.0605

October 31

0.0601

October 25

0.0604

November 1

0.06

October 26

0.0604

November 2

0.06

October 27

0.0603

November 3

0.0599

Average weekly

0.0604

Average weekly

0.06

