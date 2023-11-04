Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
October 23
|
1.7
|
October 30
|
1.7
|
October 24
|
1.7
|
October 31
|
1.7
|
October 25
|
1.7
|
November 1
|
1.7
|
October 26
|
1.7
|
November 2
|
1.7
|
October 27
|
1.7
|
November 3
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0113 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0011 manat, to 1.8001 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
October 23
|
1.7979
|
October 30
|
1.7952
|
October 24
|
1.8157
|
October 31
|
1.801
|
October 25
|
1.8028
|
November 1
|
1.7961
|
October 26
|
1.7928
|
November 2
|
1.8016
|
October 27
|
1.7965
|
November 3
|
1.8065
|
Average weekly
|
1.8011
|
Average weekly
|
1.8001
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0182 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
October 23
|
0.0178
|
October 30
|
0.0181
|
October 24
|
0.0181
|
October 31
|
0.0183
|
October 25
|
0.0183
|
November 1
|
0.0182
|
October 26
|
0.0182
|
November 2
|
0.0183
|
October 27
|
0.018
|
November 3
|
0.0183
|
Average weekly
|
0.0181
|
Average weekly
|
0.0182
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0003 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0004 manat and made up 0.06 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
October 23
|
0.0606
|
October 30
|
0.0602
|
October 24
|
0.0605
|
October 31
|
0.0601
|
October 25
|
0.0604
|
November 1
|
0.06
|
October 26
|
0.0604
|
November 2
|
0.06
|
October 27
|
0.0603
|
November 3
|
0.0599
|
Average weekly
|
0.0604
|
Average weekly
|
0.06
