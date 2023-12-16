IEA shares forecast on global energy demand growth for 2050

MERSIN, Türkiye, December 16. IEA's projection for 2050 indicates a significant surge in electricity demand, almost tripling in the net zero emissions scenario, Trend reports.

The remark was made by Keith Everhart, an energy analyst at the International Energy Agency, during the Journalist Workshop 2023 in Türkiye's city of Mersin.

Everhart noted that the emphasis lies on nuclear power's extended lifespan as the most cost-effective low-carbon dispatchable technology.

"The net zero emissions transition requires a substantial ninefold increase in clean energy by 2030 compared to today's levels, yet it brings about vulnerabilities, especially in terms of capital costs, particularly impacting emerging economies. The reliance on critical minerals for wind, solar, and batteries presents another vulnerability due to their concentrated production in a few countries, more than even fossil fuels," he said.

The analyst added that despite these challenges, the transition foresees a decline in emissions, especially in advanced economies, primarily supported by solar, wind, and hydropower plants, as well as the development of nuclear capacity.

Moreover, he stresses the importance of extending the operational lifetime of nuclear power plants, which has been acknowledged throughout this shift.

Meanwhile, UK New Nuclear Watch Institute, in cooperation with the Nuclear Industry Association and Türkiye's Sustainable Enerji Projeler company, is holding a Journalist Workshop 2023 in the Turkish city of Mersin. The workshop is aimed at addressing issues of the nuclear energy development in times of the changing climate.