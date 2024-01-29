COP29 to build various sustainability partnerships - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Cooperation in the energy sector and prospects for cooperation in the economic spheres between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were discussed, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

As to the Ministry, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, and the President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar.

The hosts emphasized that effective energy partnerships between countries and joint projects contribute to regional development, stability, and security and also serve to ensure the strategic interests of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. In this context, the multi-vector activities of SOCAR in Türkiye were noted with satisfaction.

In turn, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar shared his vision for the development of an energy partnership in accordance with new global trends. It was noted that the COP29 event, which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, will give impetus to discussions in the fields of alternative energy and other areas, as well as opening up opportunities for cooperation.

It should be noted that the parties also discussed the current situation and prospects for cooperation in energy and other issues of mutual interest.