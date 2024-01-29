Azerbaijan to hold National Export Forum in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The National Export Forum will be held in Azerbaijan in the autumn of this year, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

“The event is currently being discussed and awaits approval. The forum will examine challenges connected to export growth and share experiences with international countries,” he noted.

Will be updated