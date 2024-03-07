Azerbaijan counts effected roadmaps on WB's Business Ready report in 2023 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan implemented 13 roadmaps (472 activities in total), related to the World Bank's (WB) Business Ready report in 2023, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli told reporters, Trend reports.

He also emphasized the implementation of 14 action plans and roadmaps in other significant sectors last year.

Meanwhile, Business Ready (B-READY) is the World Bank’s new flagship report benchmarking the business environment and investment climate in most economies worldwide. The report assesses the regulatory framework and public services directed at firms, and the efficiency with which regulatory framework and public services are combined in practice.

With data that are comparable across economies and over time, B-READY provides actionable evidence to promote reforms for a stronger private sector.

The first B-READY report will be launched in September 2024.

