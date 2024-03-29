Azerbaijani Central Bank discloses capital repatriation figures (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The volume of capital repatriation from Azerbaijan amounted to over $6.6 billion in 2023, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

"It's mainly formed due to the difference between the repatriation of capital in the form of crude oil and natural gas, which falls on the share of international oil and gas consortia,” he emphasized.

To note, the volume of capital repatriation from Azerbaijan amounted to $11.16 billion in 2022.

