...
Economy Materials 4 April 2024 13:03 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani central bank cuts demand at currency auction

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction on April 4, Trend reports.

According to CBA data, the auction's demand was $64.5 million (a 34.12 percent decrease or $33.4 million over the previous auction) and was completely satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, demand totaled $97.9 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

To date, $1.948 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the start of the year. The highest currency demand was reported at the auction conducted on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. In January 2024, $417.1 million was spent at currency auctions, followed by $870.6 million in February and $498.3 million in March.

However, $3.836 billion was spent at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

