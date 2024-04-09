Azerbaijan counts Aghdam, Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial parks' residents in 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Seven business entities received resident status in Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial parks during the first quarter of 2024, Trend reports.

The data from the Economic Zones Development Agency (İZİA) of Azerbaijan showed that the registered residents are planning to invest 54.2 million manat ($31.88 million) and create 480 jobs in the industrial parks.

The agency noted that residents will produce fiber-reinforced concrete and polystyrene concrete blocks, dry construction mixtures, cement and concrete additives, various types of adhesive tapes, orthopedic mattresses, upholstered furniture, shoes, and other products.

Meanwhile, a total of 31 business entities have resident status, while seven - non-resident status in the mentioned parks.

Moreover, 38 business entities plan to invest more than 263 million manat ($154.7 million) and create more than 2,500 jobs in the industrial parks.

